Doing Good: All In Credit Union grant program helps Dumas Wesley

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All In Credit Union is known for its generosity and now All In is adding greater meaning to the phrase “#WeGiveBack.” For the sixth consecutive year, All In will once again provide grants to deserving organizations. This year, the Credit Union has pledged to award grants totaling up to $400,000 to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities.

All In Vice President of Marketing Kathy Scarbrough joined us on Studio10 to tell us more about their grants and scholarship programs. In this segment we were also joined by Joni Hendee from Dumas Wesley. Hendee talks about how beneficial the grant program was for Dumas Wesley and how it helps them provide services to those in need.

Applications and required documents will be reviewed by a committee, with an announcement of the winners to be made by October 31, 2023. For more information, email Marketing@allincu.com or call 334.598.4411 ext. 1309.

About All In Credit Union:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.8 billion in assets. They have 31 branches in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and provide personalized financial solutions to more than 168,000 members worldwide. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.

