Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dry morning before spotty showers, storms in afternoon

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dry morning ahead giving us a nice break from the rain, but spotty showers and storms return this afternoon. After 1 p.m. spotty thunderstorms are possible especially in the coastal and western potions of the FOX10 viewing area.

Temperatures are also giving us a break this week with highs in the upper 80s most of the work week! Bret is in the Atlantic Basin and could become a hurricane later this week but will run into wind shear in the Caribbean. Too soon to know if it could impact the U.S. Rain and storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day through the weekend so keep the rain gear close by and savor the breaks!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 20, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 20, 2023
Web weather for Monday, June 19, 2023 from FOX10 News
Web weather for Monday, June 19, 2023 from FOX10 News
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Midday weather outlook for Monday Jun 19
Midday weather outlook for Monday Jun 19