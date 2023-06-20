Dry morning before spotty showers, storms in afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dry morning ahead giving us a nice break from the rain, but spotty showers and storms return this afternoon. After 1 p.m. spotty thunderstorms are possible especially in the coastal and western potions of the FOX10 viewing area.

Temperatures are also giving us a break this week with highs in the upper 80s most of the work week! Bret is in the Atlantic Basin and could become a hurricane later this week but will run into wind shear in the Caribbean. Too soon to know if it could impact the U.S. Rain and storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day through the weekend so keep the rain gear close by and savor the breaks!

