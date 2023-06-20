Advertise With Us
Events coming to the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares what’s coming up at the Saenger Theatre and the Mobile Civic Center.

SAENGER THEATRE

June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends

July 6 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series: Good Will Hunting

July 7 – Brad Williams

July 9 - Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series: Gone With The Wind

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

Brick Convention – September 9 & 10

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

Skillet & Theory Of A Deadman – November 28

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

Jurassic Quest – October 27-29

