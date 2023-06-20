Events coming to the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares what’s coming up at the Saenger Theatre and the Mobile Civic Center.
SAENGER THEATRE
June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends
July 6 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series: Good Will Hunting
July 7 – Brad Williams
July 9 - Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series: Gone With The Wind
July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25
In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
85 South Show – September 9
Brick Convention – September 9 & 10
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
Skillet & Theory Of A Deadman – November 28
MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER
Jurassic Quest – October 27-29
