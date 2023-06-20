Hurricane Preparedness Tech Tips with AT&T

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Season is here, and now is the time to start preparing. Luckily our friends at AT&T joined us to talk about some tips heading into this year.

Hurricane Preparedness Tech Tips for Families from AT&T:

· Try texting vs. calling. Because it requires fewer network resources, text messages may go through more quickly than voice calls.

· Keep your mobile devices charged. Be sure to have another way to charge your smartphone if the power goes out. A car charger or backup battery pack can come in handy. If you have multiple devices to keep charged, consider a multi-port backup battery pack.

· Save your smartphone’s battery life. In case of a power outage, extend your device’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps, or putting your phone in Airplane Mode. This may prevent you from using certain features, but it- will ultimately save battery power.

· Keep your mobile devices dry. Mobile phones can be a critical lifeline during a storm. To protect yours, store it in a water-resistant case, floating-waterproof case, or plastic bag.

· Back up important information and protect vital documents. Back up insurance papers, medical information, and the like to the Cloud or your computer. With cloud storage, you can access your data from any connected device.

· Have a family communications plan. Choose someone out of the area as a central contact in case your family is separated. Most importantly, practice your emergency plan in advance.

· Store emergency contacts in your mobile phone. Numbers should include the police department, fire station, hospital, and family members.

