Advertise With Us
Hire One

Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today

By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council is expected to vote this morning on an agreement to transfer Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Mobile County Public School System.

The city is proposing selling Ladd to the school system for one dollar, with both sides putting up nearly $10 million each starting next year over the next few years.

Nearly two weeks ago, the city revealed that it was taking over operations of Ladd over concerns about longterm financial stability and management difficulties.

Problems have included the stadium being behind on utility payments and not being able to meet its immediate payroll obligations.

If the sale is approved this morning, the school system would still allow the community to continue to use the walking track around the stadium. And the stadium will still host the three HBCU games scheduled for this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man shot, killed on Wallace Lake Road in Pace
Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Living it up with Lenise
Living it up with Lenise
Severe weather across the coast
Severe weather across the coast