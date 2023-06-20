Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council is expected to vote this morning on an agreement to transfer Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Mobile County Public School System.

The city is proposing selling Ladd to the school system for one dollar, with both sides putting up nearly $10 million each starting next year over the next few years.

Nearly two weeks ago, the city revealed that it was taking over operations of Ladd over concerns about longterm financial stability and management difficulties.

Problems have included the stadium being behind on utility payments and not being able to meet its immediate payroll obligations.

If the sale is approved this morning, the school system would still allow the community to continue to use the walking track around the stadium. And the stadium will still host the three HBCU games scheduled for this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.