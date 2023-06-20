Man shot, killed on Wallace Lake Road in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening on Wallace Lake Road in Pace, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area that is off Quintette Road. The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as Joseph Liebe, was shot while driving away in his vehicle and subsequently crashed into the nearby woods.

There were no other victims as a result of the vehicle accident, the SRCSO said.

Detectives have identified a suspect and are actively working to locate and apprehend them. The sheriff’s office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

