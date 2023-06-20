Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man shot, killed on Wallace Lake Road in Pace

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening on Wallace Lake Road in Pace, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area that is off Quintette Road. The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as Joseph Liebe, was shot while driving away in his vehicle and subsequently crashed into the nearby woods.

There were no other victims as a result of the vehicle accident, the SRCSO said.

Detectives have identified a suspect and are actively working to locate and apprehend them. The sheriff’s office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Ladd-Peebles Stadium transfer vote could happen today
Living it up with Lenise
Living it up with Lenise
Severe weather across the coast
Severe weather across the coast