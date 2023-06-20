Advertise With Us
MFRD confirms fatal motorcycle wreck at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads

Mobile police and MFRD crews responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle at Bellingrath...
Mobile police and MFRD crews responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile police personnel responded to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle at midday Friday.

A MFRD spokesman confirmed the wreck resulted in a fatality.

This happened at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads.

MPD officers are managing the scene and investigating the incident.

FOX10 News has a crew scene on the scene and will have more information when available.

