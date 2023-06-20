MFRD confirms fatal motorcycle wreck at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile police personnel responded to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle at midday Friday.

A MFRD spokesman confirmed the wreck resulted in a fatality.

This happened at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads.

MPD officers are managing the scene and investigating the incident.

