Mobile City Council votes to move Hank Aaron house

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to move the historic Hank Aaron childhood house to its new site in the Toulminville community.

The location will be on the same property that houses the Mobile Police Department’s Third Precinct on St. Stephens Road.

While the site plans for the home are still in the early stages, the city says the location would ensure that Hank Aaron’s childhood home has a secure location in the neighborhood he grew up in.

District 1 City Councilman Corey Penn said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville community. Hank Aaron is a revered figure in our community, city and country.”

