Moss Point tornado confirmed as EF-2 by NWS

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the National Weather Service were out surveying Moss Point Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the town.

Officials have officially rated Monday’s tornado as an EF-2 with maximum winds of 130 mph, with a path 2.14 miles long and 300 yards wide.

NWS also confirmed the tornado was on the ground for six minutes, during which more than 300 structures were damaged, according to Jackson County Emergency Management.

Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but thankfully no deaths have been reported.

WLOX Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan shows us the downed trees and power poles along East Bayou Ave. in Moss Point.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.