Moss Point twister takes toll on bank, Sonic restaurant – and 95-year-old’s home

MOSS POINT, MISS. (WALA) - The tornado that touched down on Main Street on Monday ravaged a bank, a Sonic restaurant and other businesses.

But it wasn’t just businesses. First Missionary Baptist Church on Main Street sustained significant damage, as did home on the side streets off of the business thoroughfare. Among them was the home that Ernest Jackson Jr. has lived in on East Bayou Avenue his entire life. He had family from out of town to celebrate his upcoming 96th birthday.

“I didn’t have time get scared,” he said. “Something like this never happened to me. It was new to me.”

The tornado tripped roofs off of businesses and knocked an awning off of the Merchants and Marine Bank. That trapped eight people for a time, although they all got out safely. Officials also reported damage to several buildings at Moss Point High School. The gymnasium was in bad shape, and the football field press box was blown away.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Earl Etheridge estimated that the twister damaged or destroyed at least 100 structures. Officials said 21 people, mostly those evacuated from Palmetto Street, were at a temporary shelter run by the American Red Cross.

Back on Main Street, workers at the Sonic restaurant scrambled. Markia Mason said the sudden winds tossed her sister.

“My sister was holding on to the pole for dear life,” she said.

Co-worker Lareal Banks said she was startled.

“I was scared to get out of the car,” she told FOX10 News. “It was Shaking, shaking, shaking.”

The owner of Main Street Auto Repair said the business has been there since 1977 without incident. His manager, Shannon Jackson, said he was in the adjacent metal shop when the twister hit.

“That’s the first time I’ve been through something like that,” he said. “I went through (Hurricane) Katrina and all that. It wasn’t nothing compared to this.”

Ernest Jackson’s son, Ernest Jackson III, said he was visiting his family from Phoenix. He said the neighborhood has its origins from Watson family land dating back more than a century.

His sister, Dorine Watson, described hunkering down in the middle bedroom as the tornado struck.

“We was scared,” she said. “We was hollering. We was holding each other. Really, we thought we was gone.”

Watson said the home traditionally has been known as the neighborhood’s safe house during bad weather.

“When we have a hurricane, everybody come to this house,” she said. “‘Cause it’s double-blocked. So every time there’s a hurricane comes, this is the house we come to. … Like I said, this is our first tornado.”

Watson said she was trying to take cover when she saw the house start to fall apart.

“Windows busted out,” she said. ‘Then we saw the shingles – everything flying every which way. The roof – it just took the roof slap off.”

Watson said she was unable to salvage much.

“We had just gotten DISH (satellite service) installed,” she said. “And he had to go over there and rescued my cousins.”

