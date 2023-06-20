MPD investigating an assault between an ex-boyfriend and the new boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Seabreeze Court that left one juvenile in critical condition and injured a 19-year-old.

Officers said they responded to the location on Monday, June 19 at 4:26 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting incident.

Investigators discovered a 16-year-old girl, her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend and 17-year-old current boyfriend were involved in an altercation and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun, according to authorities.

Police said a struggle took place over the gun and the new boyfriend gained control of it and shot the ex-boyfriend and a second male who was with the ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend is in critical condition, but stable and the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Police said the 17-year-old subject was taken to Metro Jail.

