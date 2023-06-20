Advertise With Us
Hire One

New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course

Carlson
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama high school students will soon learn the importance of money management thanks to a bill that was just signed by Governor Kay Ivey.

House Bill 164 lays the groundwork for high school students to learn how to effectively use and manage their money. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, high school students will be required to complete a financial literacy course to graduate.

Bill sponsor State Representative Andy Whitt said his goal is simple.

“My main goal here is that is that our students that are entering into college can balance a checkbook and understand the difference between a credit card and a debit card,” Whitt said.

The legislation lays out criteria for schools on the nine subject matters that need to be covered in the course. Those include types of bank accounts, money management, loans, insurance policies, taxes, interest rates, contracts, and savings and investments.

Most schools will not have to start from scratch, as they can just add new material to existing career prep courses. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said this gives them the guidance they need.

“Financial literacy is a part of most of our business career tech classes anyway but this just gives us an outline of what we need to make sure is embedded into that curriculum,” Nichols said.

Whitt said he received overwhelming bipartisan support for his bill, and he is glad to know that students will soon learn these life skills.

“29 years I’ve been a local community banker and I’ve witnessed firsthand the need for financial literacy within our customers,” Whitt said. “These are not just math skills, these are life skills and these are things that we will take with us throughout the rest of our life.”

The State Department of Education must approve the financial literacy course before June 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

Lacedrick Davis
Teen wanted for Mobile murder from March arrested
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move
National Square Dance Convention brings dancers to Mobile
National Square Dance Convention brings dancers to Mobile
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Cochrane Causeway, police say
USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor in...
Gov. Ivey announces $232M Gadsden nuclear assembly plant expansion