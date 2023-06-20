Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Cochrane Causeway, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night on the Cochrane Causeway.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:24 p.m. Saturday. According to authorities, the man had been walking in the roadway when he was hit. Police said the preliminary investigations suggest that the driver was headed north on the Cochrane Causeway in the outside lane when her vehicle collided with the victim.

The driver remained at the scene following the incident, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

