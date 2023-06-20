Scattered showers, storms still possible

(WALA) - A quiet start to the morning, after a rocky day yesterday. Heading into this afternoon, we could see more showers and thunderstorms. The highest chances remain in southern Mobile and Baldwin counties early this afternoon, but chances increase in our inland areas later this evening and overnight. The SPC has our area in a 1 out of 5 risk zone, for some stronger storms. The biggest threats are gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Daytime highs will max out in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s, but high humidity will have us easily feeling like the mid- to upper 90s.

Overnight, we will stay mild and muggy in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, rain chances are higher with more showers and thunderstorms possible. Daytime highs will continue around the upper-80s and the lower 90s.

This wet, hot, and muggy pattern will continue into the weekend.

Rip current risks continue to stay high along with the beaches and expect conditions to stay that way into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic. This system is expected to stay a tropical storm and track west just south of the Dominican Republic by the weekend. We will continue to monitor. Just behind Bret is another wave that could develop into the tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days. The next name is Cindy. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

