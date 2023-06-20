Starborough Wine’s restoring reefs project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starborough Wines recently launched a new project to help restore our planet’s ecosystems and to conserve the coast in Florida. For the second year in a row, Starborough, in partnership with Oceana, deployed another artificial reef in Destin, Florida on May 17th.

About The Reef

With a combined 25 reefs, the reef complex is large enough to be a certified reef complex in the Gulf of Mexico and will be located two miles off the coast of Florida. This year’s concrete limestone structure addition weighs 18 tons and stands 15 feet tall and 19 feet wide. The structure will be able to withstand storms with up to hurricane 5 force winds and waves, preventing settling and scouring while providing a safe habitat for all forms of marine life. The Starborough Wine Reef is now available for scuba divers, fishermen, and snorkelers to explore.

Additionally, throughout the month of June, Starborough will donate $1 from every wine bottle sold (up to $50,000), to Oceana to continue supporting their efforts in protecting ocean habitats.

You can find Starborough wines at many local retailers. For more information, and locations, you can head on over to https://www.starboroughwine.com/.

