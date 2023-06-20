Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Destin Xavier Evans
Destin Xavier Evans(Baldwin County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE: Bay Minette Police said the have arrested the two individuals involved in the Walmart shooting Monday night.

Destin Xavier Evans, 22, of Bay Minette and Nicquavis Terrell Anderson, 18, also of Bay Minette are two who allegedly engaged in the altercation, according to police.

Nicquavis Terrell Anderson
Nicquavis Terrell Anderson(Bay Minette PD)

Police said the two individuals are known to each other and the altercation stemmed from an unknown on-going dispute.

Evans is the alleged shooter and Anderson remained on the scene when police arrived, according to officials.

Anderson is charged with disorderly conduct while Evans is charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An argument at the Bay Minette Walmart forces the store to evacuate, but nobody was injured according to Bay Minette PD.

Officials said they responded to the store off McMeans Avenue at approximately 7:55 after receiving multiple calls about two males fighting in the parking lot.

Police Chief Al Tolbert said information gathered from witnesses and security camera footage shows that one of the males brandished a firearm and shot at the other male.

The individual who was shot at ran into the store and the subject who fired the shot fled in a vehicle.

Authorities said this caused the store to be evacuated.

Bay Minette Police said they have identified the shooter and the vehicle he left in.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect and will provide more information as it becomes available, according to reports

