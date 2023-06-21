Afternoon, evening showers and thunderstorms still possible

(WALA) - A quiet start to the morning, with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Heading into today, we could see more showers and thunderstorms. The highest chances remain in southern Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with the Florida Panhandle, late this evening, but chances remain isolated to scattered for the entire Gulf Coast this afternoon.

The good news with today’s rain chances — the severe threat has ENDED. We’re looking at typical summertime showers and storms.

Daytime highs will max out in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s, but high humidity will have us easily feeling like the mid- to upper 90s. Overnight, we will stay mild and muggy in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, rain chances continue with more showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will continue around the upper 80s and the lower 90s.

This wet, hot, and muggy pattern will continue into the weekend.

Rip current risks continue to stay high along with the beaches and expect conditions to stay that way into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic. This system is expected to stay a tropical storm and track west just south of the Dominican Republic by the weekend, before weakening. We will continue to monitor. Just behind Bret is another wave that could develop into the tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days. The next name is Cindy. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

