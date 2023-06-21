Alleged getaway driver in Waffle House robbery arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested the alleged getaway driver involved in the robbery of a Waffle House on June 14.

Johney Lyn Kemp, 45, was arrested Sunday, June 18 and is charged with first degree robbery, according to authorities.

MPD said the primary suspect, Terrance Lamont Dees, 40, is the one who fired a shot inside the Waffle House before demanding money from the register and is still at large.

