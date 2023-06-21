Case closed for Watercolor house party, no arrests made

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been one year since a large house party took place at a home in Watercolor, with more than a hundred teenagers there reportedly without the homeowner’s knowledge.

Videos of the scene spread across social media and stirred up an outcry. The incident even gained national attention.

However, despite the attention on the situation, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the case is now closed and no arrests have been made.

“Our office received a call in that neighborhood in reference to a loud house party [that night],” Adkinson said. “We’ve identified pretty much everyone there. but I think that’s one of the things the public says, ‘Oh well if you know who they are why don’t you arrest them?’ But at the end of the day, they were not there committing a crime. There was someone who committed a crime, which is the person who organized it without the homeowner’s permission. That’s who is the responsible party.”

Adkinson said investigators located and spoke with many of the partygoers, records showing at least a majority of them minors, to figure out who the original perpetrator was.

But he said because there was reportedly no to very little damage to the home caused during the party, no injuries were reported, and they have not arrested any of the partygoers. He added that for a burglary or trespassing charge to stick, there needs to be intent. He said because the partygoers were invited to the party, those charges would not have been held up or prosecuted by the state’s attorney’s office.

“This issue for us was who actually did it, who actually organized it. how did they know the house was going to not be occupied by the owners at that time because that’s obviously very strange. and to be so confident that you advertise a party there,” Adkinson said, referring to posts made by social media for at least a week before the party took place.

In records sent to NewsChannel 7 by WCSO, the state’s attorney’s office had asked the homeowners who had known the house would be empty, and would know how to get in without breaking in but said they did not hear back.

Adkinson added that while the outcome may be frustrating, the case was overshadowed by a murder case that had happened in the days prior, as well as a shootout incident that reportedly happened the day of the party.

Investigators said that if new information comes out about the party and the person who organized it, they will investigate and reopen the case.

If you have any information that may be helpful to the authorities regarding this incident, please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

