Creola man arrested for allegedly recording child in the bathroom

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - A Creola man is accused of recording a 12-year-old using the bathroom.

Satsuma Police arrested 24-year-old Prentice Wimbley Saturday at the Pilot Gas Station off U.S. Highway 43.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out if there are more victims.

Sergeant Troy Willcutt says typically when things like this happen, it’s happened before.

Willcutt says Wimbley stuck his cell phone under a bathroom stall and recorded the child.

According to court documents the victim is a 12-year-old boy from Louisiana.

Sergeant Willcutt says Wimbley isn’t an employee at the gas station.

Jail records show this is Wimbley’s first time being booked into Metro Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, and investigators say more charges could be pending.

Wimbley is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday and is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

His bond is set at $5,000.

This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released once they become available.

