The day after: Moss Point residents assess damage from powerful tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Jackson County authorities on Tuesday upped their damage estimate from an EF-2 tornado that smacked downtown on Monday – some 300 buildings damaged or destroyed and six injuries.

Samantha Williams said she was home in her apartment when the rain started getting hard on Monday.

“I heard the train coming and all that,” she said. “It was like choo-choo, woo-woo-woo-woo. And I was so scared. And then all I heard was all like the train track was coming through, coming through, you know, Moss Point – coming through the apartment complex.”

Williams said when she opened the door, she saw the spiral right in front of her, twirling debris round and round. She said the door slammed shut on its own.

“When I opened my door probably about like 20 minutes or 30 minutes later – oh, everything is like right in front of my window, right in front of my door,” she said.

Williams said it was almost as if her apartment stopped the tornado. Although the roof came off and the apartment took on water, she said the windows were not broken. She and her daughter spent the night in a temporary Red Cross shelter.

Williams said she is thankful she did not open the door back up.

“It was scary, but it saved my life, really. … ‘Cause I was gonna go out,” she said. “But when it closed, then I heard all the things. If I would went out and it didn’t close, I would have went with the tornado.”

Throughout the city, people got an early jump on patching roofs and salvaging whatever belongings they could. An army of Mississippi Power workers descended on Main Street in an effort to get the lights back on, which often involved setting up new utility poles.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, there were more utility crews than could get on to Main Street.

The winds demolished houses, lifted roofs off of buildings and knocked down the press box at the Moss Point High School football field. Even heavy railroad crossing signs were no match for the twister.

A common theme in Moss Point was shock. Folks said they have been through plenty of hurricanes but were not prepared for the tornado.

“I’ve been going through hurricanes since I was a little boy, since 1979,” said Robert Jackson, an Ocean Springs resident who came Tuesday to check on his mother and cousins. “And we’ve never had this destruction through here. We generally get a warning. But with this, there was no warning.”

Many businesses got hit hard, as well. At Buddies House of Food, owner Roland Mims took stock of the damage. The roof came off the dining area, drenching tables, chairs and a game table.

“Luckily, it wasn’t the whole building, just about a quarter of my building,” said Mims, whose family has owned the restaurant for almost 50 years. ‘Roof and beams are gone. Everything I had inside is pretty much water damaged.”

Mims said he is thankful that the kitchen largely is intact. But without power, he had meat that was threatening to spoil. He spent Tuesday morning grilling it in the rain before it went bad.

“We’ve been hurricanes before, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “But you know with hurricanes, it’s over. Tornados – I think it surprised everybody.”

Terri Missouri, who owns a snack shop called the Dog House, said she is glad she told her employee to close early Monday. What she found Tuesday was a total loss – and a recipe for serious injury if anybody had been inside.

“It is off of the foundation,” she said, pointing to a set of steps no longer aligned to the door. “The roof, what was left, is on the inside. The floors have buckled up. And it’s like tile on the inside. So it’s like up. Everything is just thrown around. The refrigerator’s tore. The door’s off it.”

Debra Love said she was in “panic mode” Monday night when she heard from her son and then later couldn’t reach him. She said he was trapped in his bathroom on Elder Street. He got out but hurt himself.

“He stepped on a board that had a nail in it,” she said. “So I advise everybody that’s getting out and everything, be careful of those nails. It’s just so much debris out here and stuff.”

Love she hopes Moss Point takes steps to reduce the chances of serious injury or death I the future.

“I pray that the city officials take this as a learning lesson, and they would install the siren and the horns that would notify people when one has touched down or one is it the area,” she said. Because that’s what they need. … I think that’s what happened to a lot of the elderly here. They just thought it was as typical rain day. But it ended up being a tornado.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.