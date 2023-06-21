Advertise With Us
Hire One

Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

MPD: Man found fatally shot at Mobile hotel
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S....
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’
Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump