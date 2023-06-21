Distinguished Young Women National Finals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2022 former contestants joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the 2023 National Finals. The following information was provided by event organizers:

The “Has Beens,” Members of last year’s Class of 2022 returning to Mobile to mentor and support this year’s class, take part in fun community events, and even have a shot at even more scholarships! Below are our four Has Beens, the state they represented at last year’s National Finals, and the universities they are currently attending.

Maria Spearn, Arkansas, Harding University

Mikayla Dayton, Delaware, Virginia Wesleyan University

Grace Kelso, Maine, University of Manchester

Kate Chevaire, New Hampshire, The University of Alabama

They arrived in Mobile on Monday and have all recently completed their freshman year of college, all using the scholarships they received through Distinguished Young Women, some on full tuition scholarships because of the program.

Community Night – Wednesday, June 21 @ 6pm – tickets $5

Preliminaries – Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 @ 7pm – tickets $16.50

National Finals – Saturday, June 24 @7pm – tickets $22

TICKETS $55 for three night bundle

Distinguished Young Women

751 Government Street, Mobile AL 36602

distinguishedyw.org

@distinguishedyw on all social media platforms

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.