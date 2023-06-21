Government Street Christian School invites you to enroll your student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at Government Street Christian School invited the Studio10 crew to come visit their campus and learn about their opportunities for children’s education.

Government Street Christian School is a ministry of Government Street Baptist Church. It was founded founded in 1972 in Mobile, Alabama. Since that time, we have sought to provide a caring environment to nurture our community’s children in their personal growth in Christ. We are excited that you are looking into having your child learn with us!

Our Mission Statement – We make Disciples. We aim to provide high quality Christian education in a caring, nurturing, and challenging environment, and to develop our students with both the desire and ability to fulfill God’s purposes for their lives.

Why choose a Christian education?

Choosing a Christian school is not just an alternative to public school, but a choice intended to see our children impacted by the Christian academic environment.

This choice will provide your child with:

•A partnership between parents, church, and school.

This partnership is able to reinforce Biblical principles which families are already teaching at home and provide a team effort in your child’s development.

•A holistic education

Our students are provided the opportunity to grow strong in their faith as we provide them the environment they need to develop into mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually complete beings.

•A Christian perspective

A critical aspect of Christian education is that students learn to view life from a Christian perspective, rather than the secular perspective taught in many public schools today. We believe that education is never truly neutral, just as teachers are never truly neutral.

•A Christian environment

Our intent at Government Street Christian School is to provide the highest quality of academic programs in a loving, encouraging, positive, and safe Christian environment.

Government Street Christian School

3401 Government Blvd., Mobile, Ala., 36693

www.governmentstreetchristianschool.org

For more info contact:

Bryan Townsend (251) 660-7444

bryan.townsend@governmentstreet.org

