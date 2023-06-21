Gulf Shores celebrates ‘Make Music Day!’ with live performances all day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday is Global Make Music Day! And the city of Gulf Shores got involved with live performances.

It started this morning with the ultimate jam session at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center.

The day itself, Make Music Day, usually accompanies the summer solstice to celebrate music on the longest day of the year.

It continued at 2 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Museum. Then Wednesday it wrapped up with the Make Music at Meyer Park event from 6 to 8 p.m

“I love the opportunity to get the day started off right and enjoy some great music because these guys are great,” Michael Coleman said.

“It gives us an activity that we can do together. Which is really important because that’s what Gulf Shores is all about. And the singer is great,” Amy Coleman said.

