‘He just celebrated his first father’s day’; family of Spanish Oak shooting victim speaks out

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News sat down with the family of a young man murdered less than 24 hours ago.

Police say they found a 20-year-old male shot at Spanish Oak apartments on Tuesday around 8 p.m. Police pronounced the victim dead on scene.

The family identifies the victim as 20-year-old Kristopher Kenney.

They say he was a loved son, father, friend and more... and they want justice for what they call his “senseless” death.

“My son was laying on the step. I don’t understand why people take other people’s lives like this,” said Lisa Dickinson, the victim’s mother. “This was my son. This was a father. He was somebody’s brother. He was an uncle. He didn’t deserve anything like this.”

“I would wish this on not even my enemy at all,” added Herbert Haiefecker, the victim’s stepfather. “Not to children.”

Tailor Harris, Kenney’s fiancée, says they were at the apartment visiting a family member when Kenney forgot something in his car. As he walked back to his vehicle, Harris says he was shot twice by three guys sitting on the stairs of the apartments.

Now, Harris is left grieving with their 8-month-old son.

“He’s not here no more, and now his son has to grow up without his father. That’s all because somebody decided to use a gun and just shoot him,” said Harris.

“He walked into the apartment,” said Dickinson. “He walked back down and was shot twice in the chest.”

Harris says Kenney just celebrated his first Father’s Day. As the family grapples with the tragedy, they’re holding on to what they can.

“Kristopher was a character,” stated Dickinson. “He liked to make people laugh.”

“He acted so stupid sometimes but it was funny, it was so funny and he wanted everybody to be happy and smiling. He didn’t want anyone to be sad around him even when he had his own problems,” added Harris.

The family is pleading for answers as police continue to investigate.

“Please, if you know something, please come forward. Please,” said Dickinson.

They’re begging for an end to gun violence and calling for change.

“I think they should have the gun rights at an older age,” explained Haiefecker. “I mean, they should bring it up to where people are more matured and developed in their mind like it takes a man that is fully grown, like 25 plus. Not 20, 19, none of that. Kids are getting a hold of guns, parents should watch their kids more.”

“This is not an uncommon thing and for them to let this law go by the way they do, knowing how people in this world are, it’s beyond me. That’s the reason this happened,” concluded Harris.

If you have any information on the case, contact MPD.

The family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

