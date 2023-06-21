Healthy Living with USA Health: Pediatric epilepsy neurosurgery
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living with USA Health, we speak with Matthew Pearson, M.D. Dr. Pearson discusses pediatric epilepsy neurosurgery.
Click on the link to watch the interview, in which Dr. Pearson answers some of the following important questions:
1. What is epilepsy?
2. When should a parent/caregiver discuss surgery as a treatment option?
3. Are there any age restrictions for surgical treatment?
4. Who is a good candidate for surgery?
5. What are the results?
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.