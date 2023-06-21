High-speed chase in Mobile ends when car crashes into tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a high-speed chase ended when a car crashed into a tree at the corner of Marine and Garrity Streets Tuesday afternoon.

The gas station clerk across the street said, “Right before five o’clock, I was waiting on a customer. I happened to look up and I heard a ‘Bam!’”

The front end of the car was crushed. Mobile Police said it started when they tried to pull over the driver who had warrants out for his arrest at Texas St near Broad St.

Police said instead of stopping, the driver gunned it, slinging drugs out the window along the way and finally, crashed out.

The impact wasn’t enough to keep him from still trying to run away from police, but he didn’t get car.

The woman said, “The guy got out and he just took off running and I’m like, oh my God! That’s impossible. He likely didn’t have a seatbelt on.”

MPD said three people were in the car. The driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Another passenger was let go.

“They not lucky they blessed to be alive. I heard one got stuck up in there. It was three of them I heard, so they blessed to be alive. God just aint ready for them. They need to straighten their life right after this,” said the clerk.

So far, police haven’t released their names.

