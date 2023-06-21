Bayside pitcher’s future team having great run in the CWS

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Josh Gunther was just named pitcher of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also one of the 13 local players named to the All State team.

In his final year with the Admirals, he was the team’s ace, leading Bayside to a 25 -11 season and a deep run in the playoffs. Gunther finished 9-1 with a 0.75 era and 95 strikeouts across 65 innings pitched.

His future team is having quite the postseason run of their own. Wake Forest is one of the last four standing in Omaha and remains undefeated in the NCAA tournament.

The Demon Deacons took down LSU 3-2 Monday night to secure their spot in the semi-finals. They’ll face the Tigers in a rematch this evening. LSU would have to beat them twice to knock them out and Wake Forest isn’t going down without a fight.

They haven’t been in the College World Series in 68 years. The last time the Demon Deacons were there was in 1955. During the national anthem before that June game, players stood with their hands over their hearts to face an American flag with only 48 stars, since Alaska and Hawaii weren’t yet states.

This year at 54-10, it’s the best season Wake Forest baseball has had in school history. Soon, Gunther will be a part of it.

“When I committed, they were 23-27. So below 500. I didn’t really expect them to make this huge jump. I mean, Coach Walter, Coach Muscara, the pitching coach, have made great improvements to that team. I mean, number one in the country... really didn’t expect that at all, which is awesome. I get to go play for great program.”

Wake Forest had their eyes on Gunther going into his junior year when he attended a summer camp on campus. He was looking for an academic heavy school and Wake felt like the right fit, so when they made the offer, he took it.

He’s a right-handed pitcher throwing a 93-fast ball. He’s got sharp movement on his curve and his changeup has the bottom fall out of it. Admirals head coach Matt Limbaugh says he can throw both pitches for strikes on any count.

Gunther has been training with Southern Elite Athletics this summer before he heads to Winston-Salem. He’s ready to learn and improve his game but Gunther would also like to make an immediate impact.

“Everybody wants to make an impact as a freshman. That is huge in college, but if I can just learn, that will be awesome. I’m trying to get that start sophomore year, but I really want to try to make an impact freshman year.”

Josh will be headed to Wake Forest in just 12 days for orientation, but for now he’s watching the Demon Deacons put on a show in Omaha.

