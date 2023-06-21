Advertise With Us
Mobile murder suspect on U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list arrested in Indiana

Joshua Smiley
Joshua Smiley(WPTA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Indiana man placed on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list seven days ago and wanted in connection with a 2021 murder in Mobile was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Avon, Ind., according to U.S. Marshals.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the suspect in an August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man on Amsterdam Street in Mobile.

U.S. Marshals also wanted Smiley for federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne, Ind.

U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force investigators developed information over the weekend that led them to Smiley’s location in Avon, a Hendricks County suburb of Indianapolis. authorities said.

After task force members observed Smiley at a residence in Avon, they called in additional Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force members for assistance, U.S. Marshals said. The Indiana State Police SWAT team was also notified, and a search warrant for the address was obtained, authorities said.

Law enforcement surrounded the residence and Smiley eventually came out peacefully and was taken into custody, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Smiley was convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting in Fort Wayne, receiving a five-year sentence in prison, with two years suspended.

