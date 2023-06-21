MPD: Man found fatally shot at Mobile hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night at a Mobile hotel after receiving a gunshot wound, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was almost 8 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting incident at Spanish Oaks Inn, at 6232 Spanish Trail Drive. They discovered the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified, police said.

They said this is an active homicide investigation, and no further details will be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

