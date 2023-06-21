Advertise With Us
Hire One

National Square Dance Convention brings dancers to Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s being billed as a “Party Gras” in downtown Mobile this weekend. The 72nd Annual National Square Dance Convention is taking over the Mobile Convention Center.

More than 2,000 dancers are expected in Mobile for the largest and longest running square dancing event in history.

There will be different levels and different styles of square dancing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Saturday.

There are at least 10 categories including line dancing, square, rounds, contra  and clogging. There is also a youth dancing category for 18 and under.

The Ghost Riders Band will be performing every night as well.

Registration is still open if you want to dance, and you can register at the Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

Lacedrick Davis
Teen wanted for Mobile murder from March arrested
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Cochrane Causeway, police say
USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor in...
Gov. Ivey announces $232M Gadsden nuclear assembly plant expansion