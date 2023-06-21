National Square Dance Convention brings dancers to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s being billed as a “Party Gras” in downtown Mobile this weekend. The 72nd Annual National Square Dance Convention is taking over the Mobile Convention Center.

More than 2,000 dancers are expected in Mobile for the largest and longest running square dancing event in history.

There will be different levels and different styles of square dancing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Saturday.

There are at least 10 categories including line dancing, square, rounds, contra and clogging. There is also a youth dancing category for 18 and under.

The Ghost Riders Band will be performing every night as well.

Registration is still open if you want to dance, and you can register at the Convention Center.

