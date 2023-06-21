Advertise With Us
No rain or storm worries in morning, some chances in afternoon

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the morning with temperatures sitting in the low 70s. Highs will reach the 87-90 degree range later this afternoon. There won’t be any worries for rain or storms during the morning hours, but there will be chances for storms to track south into our area later this afternoon. These can produce lightning and heavy rain but wind threats and tornado threats are starting to die down across the region which is wonderful news.

Expect high temps and low temps to rise next week as a heat ridge starts to build in. We could see highs in the mid 90s with mornings in the mid 70s so hotter and more humid air is coming. In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is tracking west across the Atlantic but is likely to weaken this weekend in the Caribbean. We’ll keep watching it and we’re also watching the disturbance behind Bret.

