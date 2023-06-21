Advertise With Us
Panko Parmesan Pork Chops

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2-4 pork chops, bone in, center cut
  • ½ cup flour
  • 2 eggs
  • kosher salt
  • black pepper
  • olive oil
  • butter

BREADING:

  • 2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs, or original breadcrumbs
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

STEPS:

  • Breading: stir panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, dried oregano, chipotle chili powder, and kosher salt together in a bowl. Pour onto a plate or shallow dish.
  • Pour flour onto a separate plate or shallow dish.
  • Crack eggs in a shallow bowl or dish. Whisk.
  • Sprinkle pork chops with a little kosher salt and black pepper.
  • Coat pork chops with flour on both sides. Then dip into the egg mixture. Coat on both sides with egg. Then dip into the panko Parmesan mixture. Coat on both sides.
  • Place breaded pork chops in a large skillet heated over medium high heat with 2 tbsp. olive oil and 1 tbsp. butter. Cook until lightly browned 1-2 minutes. Flip over and cook 1-2 minutes on other side.
  • Transfer pork chops to a baking sheet or keep in the same skillet you sautéed it in. Bake at 350 degrees for 6-8 minutes until pork is cooked through.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

