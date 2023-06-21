Panko Parmesan Pork Chops

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

BREADING:

STEPS:

Breading: stir panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, dried oregano, chipotle chili powder, and kosher salt together in a bowl. Pour onto a plate or shallow dish.

Pour flour onto a separate plate or shallow dish.

Crack eggs in a shallow bowl or dish. Whisk.

Sprinkle pork chops with a little kosher salt and black pepper.

Coat pork chops with flour on both sides. Then dip into the egg mixture. Coat on both sides with egg. Then dip into the panko Parmesan mixture. Coat on both sides.

Place breaded pork chops in a large skillet heated over medium high heat with 2 tbsp. olive oil and 1 tbsp. butter. Cook until lightly browned 1-2 minutes. Flip over and cook 1-2 minutes on other side.