Quiet tonight, scattered storms return tomorrow

(WALA) - The fire hose pattern of severe storms has been focused to our west today with coastal Mississippi getting the worst of it. For us, just a few showers are possible through the rest of the day.

Wednesday should start humid and warm with lows in the mid-70s. It will warm quickly, and highs will be in the upper 80s. A number of showers and storms should pop up in the afternoon, with the highest chances in the east of Interstate 65.

The good news is that the upper-level pattern that we’ve been in is breaking down and severe storms are unlikely tomorrow and though the end of the week. Of course, there will still continue to be scattered storms, it is June, but they simply aren’t likely to be as strong as what we’ve seen this last week.

Tropics: Tropical storm Bret is tracking towards the windward islands of the Caribbean. This storm is expected to stay fairly weak and may fizzle out this weekend south of Jamaica.

Just behind Bret is a disturbance that will likely strengthen in the coming days to a tropical storm as well. This one will likely stay well out in the Atlantic.

