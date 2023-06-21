Semi truck fire snarls traffic at Moffett and Overlook roads

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Mobile crews were working this morning to clean up after a semi truck fire that occurred at the intersection of Moffett Road and Overlook Road.

The city warned that Overlook Road would be inaccessible from Moffett Road for a time and that only one lane of Moffett Road eastbound was open to traffic. These closures were expected to last several hours as the work continues, the city announced.

Motorists were asked to use caution in the area and find alternate routes whenever possible.

