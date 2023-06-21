MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re in search of a professional dog training service on the Eastern Shore, you can turn to Southern K-9 Training Solutions for all of your needs, whether it’s for obedience, protection, or behavior modification.

Southern K-9 Solutions is home to over 200 years of combined experience with all dog trainers, making it a reputable provider of dog training services. Mr. Jones is known as the longest-serving professional dog trainer in Alabama and has a degree in K-9 psychology. He also has experience as a corrections officer in the justice system and has served in the United States Military.

David B. Jones is the owner and a professional dog trainer of Southern K-9 Training Solutions in Fairhope, Alabama. And has been excelling in his field for over 35 years. His comprehensive dog training services are aimed at helping dogs and their owners lead better lives together. Mr. Jones regularly conducts classes for owners of dogs of all sizes, teaching them how to train their pets to express love and protection in a safe and controlled manner.

Location:

19177 AL-181

Fairhope, AL 36532

Contact:

Phone: (251) 233-0084

Email: CrescentCityK9@yahoo.com

Website:

https://www.southernk-9trainingsolutions.com/

