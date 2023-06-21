Advertise With Us
Teen wanted for murder from March arrested

Lacedrick Davis
Lacedrick Davis(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lacedrick Davis, the 18-year-old who MPD identified as the suspect in the March 14 murder of Cedrick Lynch, has been arrested, according to jail records.

Davis is charged with murder, discharging a gun into an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle and first degree burglary, according to the jail log.

FOX10 has reached out to MPD for more information and will provide it once we receive it.

