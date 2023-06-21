Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning a lot more about the three people killed in that grinding crash on the Baldwin Beach Express on Father’s Day.

Police said a drunk driver rear-ended a truck heading south. The driver of that truck lost control and veered across the grassy median into the northbound lanes, striking another vehicle head on. All the victims are from the Birmingham area.

A fourth innocent victim is in critical condition Tuesday night.

The truck that was rear-ended held a family of five from Pelham, a mother, father, and three daughters. The mother, 47-year-old Christie Lowe, and one of her daughters 19-year-old Maggie Lowe died.

The vehicle hit in the northbound lanes held Daryl “Tim” Speegle, 64, of Trussville and his wife Jeanna. Police said Tim died at sacred heart in Pensacola.

“We’re all kind of taking it hard to be honest with you,” said Lance Chandler- Green, a friend and co-worker to Christie. “She gave us all a very safe space to work and to feel valued.” He told FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley he met Christie working at her restaurant in Mountain Brook.

He said she was the best person he’s ever met.

“I think that anybody who knew of her or of Evelyn’s Southern Fare as it was in Mountain Brook, Alabama, knew that there was something different there,” he said. “They knew that there was a spirit of love. A spirit of care. A spirit of wanting to serve. I’ve never in my life seen someone who longs so badly to serve other people.”

One of Christie’s daughters, 19-year-old Maggie Lowe was also killed.

A witness who lives nearby heard the wreck and ran outside to help.

“Not even 5 minutes after I walked in the door from getting off work, and I’ll never forget, I just heard this crushing sound,” said Jessica. “I dropped everything and ran out the door, and I saw the smoke from one of the cars, and I ran over there.”

She said she held Maggie until the end.

“I was rubbing her face, and I said it’s okay sweetie. You’re going to be okay,” the witness said. “I’m just thankful I got to be there and hold her while she took her last breaths. I don’t know if she heard me or knew, but I was there for her. She had someone there.”

Speegle was the chief financial officer of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The tribal council sent FOX10 News this statement:

“Tim was a good man, through and through. He was generous, smart, funny, and deeply committed to our Tribe and its success. Tim’s contributions to the Poarch community will be felt for generations to come, and we hope that his and Jeanna’s children, grandchildren, mothers and extended family find some comfort in that.”

The suspect, 60-year-old David Colburn of Elberta is charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence. Law enforcement said he walked away with minor injuries.

As of Tuesday night, officials with the Poarch Creek Indians said Speegle’s wife Jeanna is in critical condition and still in the hospital.

