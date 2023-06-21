Advertise With Us
Hire One

Victim and suspect both injured after exchanging gunfire, Gautier Police say

Gautier Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Bayou View Circle.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Bayou View Circle.

GPD responded to a residence on the road around 1:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, officers learned the victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the suspect was struck before fleeing the scene. Police say another suspect was also at the scene and fired at the victim.

Kyle Reese was identified by police as the individual who shot and struck the victim. Shortly after the shooting, Reese arrived at a hospital in Mobile suffering a gunshot wound.

Reese is still at the hospital, but an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time.

The victim was treated for his injuries, which are not considered life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

The city of Gulf Shores celebrates "Make Music Day"
Gulf Shores celebrates ‘Make Music Day!’ with live performances all day
Joshua Smiley
Mobile murder suspect on U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list arrested in Indiana
Lacedrick Davis
Teen wanted for Mobile murder from March arrested
The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics,...
Lucedale medical building destroyed in overnight fire
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move