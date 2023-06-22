Advertise With Us
26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your rod and reel ready for the ‘Doug Houston’s 26th Anniversary Kids Wish n To Go Fish n’ tournament.

This event is put on by Mobile County Commissioner District 3 Randal Dueitt, ABC signs and The Scuttlebutt Network to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama.

The big event will take place on Saturday, June 24th.

https://www.facebook.com/people/Kids-Wish-N-To-Go-Fish-N/100083015064679/

