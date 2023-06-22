26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your rod and reel ready for the ‘Doug Houston’s 26th Anniversary Kids Wish n To Go Fish n’ tournament.
This event is put on by Mobile County Commissioner District 3 Randal Dueitt, ABC signs and The Scuttlebutt Network to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama.
The big event will take place on Saturday, June 24th.
