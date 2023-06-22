Advertise With Us
‘40 goats in my yard’: Goats invade neighborhood, graze in yards after breaking off from herd

A herd of goats took over a Texas neighborhood while grazing at a nearby development. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (WFAA) – A neighborhood in Texas is called Erwin Farms, but there usually aren’t any farm animals there.

However, last week was an exception when a herd of goats from a nearby development came looking for their next meal.

Residents said there was no stopping the goats.

Multiple house cameras from around the neighborhood caught the 40 goats that broke from a herd grazing nearby.

Garrett Piersall, a neighbor, said his family has lived in the community for four years.

“It gets a little wild around here every now and then,” he said. “We woke up and I said, ‘Marlon, you won’t believe what happened on the cove this morning. 40 goats were in my yard.’”

The goats are normally tasked with eating down vegetation and helping with the fire season. Instead, they ended up looking for food in the small community.

“I think they ate a little bit from everybody’s yard all the way around the circle,” Piersall said. “In fact, one of the guys was eating my tree. It was pretty wild.”

A few yards were picked clean, including Piersall’s bushes.

“It actually did us a favor because we were going to pull them probably this week or next anyways,” he said.

The goats were eventually reunited with the herd after the firm that employs the goats located them. That firm did not want to give a statement.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

