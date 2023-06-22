Alabama governor taps longtime federal prosecutor to fill vacancy on Mobile County bench

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former judge and longtime federal prosecutor has been tapped to fill a vacant seat on the Mobile County Circuit Court bench.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday named Vicki Davis to fill the seat left up by the death of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson. He died in January following a stroke, with five years left on his term.

Davis served as a Mobile County District Court judge in the 1990s before going to work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She will become the county’s only black judge and the first African-American on the bench since Herman Thomas. She is the only black woman ever to serve as a state judge in Mobile County.

In her new role, Davis will preside over criminal and civil jury trials. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Davis was one of three nominees recommended by the Mobile County Judicial Commission and among eight lawyers who sought the appointment.

Ivey told Davis in a letter that she values “honesty and integrity” in her administration.

“Please plan to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government,” she wrote. “The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”

Davis graduated from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 1987. During her tenure on the bench her first go-round, she established a mediation program for small claims cases.

Davis has served a variety of roles in the U.S. Attorney’s Office including, for a time, criminal division chief, senior litigation counsel and chairwoman of the diversity committee. She also was the point person for reviewing complaints during elections.

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Davis served as an assistant district attorney in Mobile County, leading the murder team. She also worked as an associate with the law firm Alford Clausen & McDonald and as a Prichard municipal judge.

