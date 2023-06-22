Amazon Accused of Tricking Prime Members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Amazon is being accused of priming its customers to sign up for Prime.

The Federal Trade Commission is suing the company, alleging it tricked people into signing up for its membership subscription service and without consent.

Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members around the world. The membership is a passport of sorts to perks like free delivery, returns and Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. Then there’s Prime Day, a two-day shopping event with deals exclusively for Prime members.

Prosecutors say Amazon used deceptive interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to thwart users who were actually trying to cancel their memberships.

In some cases, consumers were presented with a button to complete their transactions — which didn’t clearly state it would also enroll them in Prime, according to the suit which was filled in Seattle where Amazon is headquartered.

Prime costs as much as $139 a year. The FTC claims changes that would have made it easier to cancel were rejected because it would have cut into Amazon’s bottom line.

Amazon says the claims are not true.

The lawsuit comes as Amazon is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny as it moved to expand its e-commerce dominance into other markets like groceries and healthcare.

The two day Prime bonanza will run July 11, 12.

