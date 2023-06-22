City of Mobile breaks ground on next section of Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile broke ground Thursday afternoon on the next section of the Three Mile Creek Greenway.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is the realization of a decades-old vision to create a linear park system connected by biking, walking and running paths that follow the path of Three Mile Creek. In 2017, the Mobile constructed the first section of the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail, which currently ends near Fredrick D. Richardson Tricentennial Park.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a great new section six-tenths of a mile that will stretch all the way from USA Hospital that will complete this section of the project,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Once completed, the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail will be a 6½-mile trail that connects Mobilians to multiple city parks, local infrastructure and downtown Mobile.

