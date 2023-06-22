City of Mobile overhauls 311 system, releases new smartphone app

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile has implemented a new 311 system with multiple ways to report problems and request services.

The city says the aim is to give citizens more convenient options for engaging with their government.

Mobile 311 serves citizens every day by directing requests for public services to the appropriate City of Mobile departments. While the 311 staff doesn’t personally perform the work that addresses citizens’ concerns, they are an integral part of the process, the city states in a news release announcing the new system.

Over the past two years, Mobile 311 and departments across the City of Mobile have been working to implement the new system created by Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN. This custom design system will help track service requests internally, generate better data to inform city decisions and provide greater transparency to citizens, according to the city.

Along with the upgraded 311 system, Mobilians will now also be able to submit service request orders to Mobile 311 in multiple ways. These requests for service can be submitted over the phone, online and through a new mobile app already available on Apple, Google and Android smart devices.

The “City of Mobile, AL 311″ app allows users to create an account and easily submit new 311 requests or check the status of an existing request from anywhere. It also allows users to submit pictures directly to 311 and see previous requests in their area and throughout the City of Mobile. Using the new 311 system, the “City of Mobile, AL 311″ app can also identify when users are submitting an issue that someone else has already reported and give them the option to receive notifications about it going forward.

“For many Mobilians, 311 is how they engage with the City of Mobile to get their problems addressed,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said for the news release. “Our staff has worked tirelessly with Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN to develop a new platform to help us serve citizens better. We are particularly excited about launching a new smartphone app, which will be more convenient for users and help collect important information from citizens much faster.”

To learn more about all the ways you can contact Mobile 311, visit www.cityofmobile.org/311.

Below you’ll find several links to Mobile 311′s various online platforms. To get the most up-to-date information about your service request orders and others in your area, we recommend submitting requests to 311 using these digital platforms. You can also reach Mobile 311 during business hours by dialing 311 or 251-208-5311. If you have questions regarding previously submitted SROs, please call 311 for an update.

Link to 311 Citizens Portal

https://mobileal.citysourced.com/

Link to Apple Store

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/citysourced/id1659132495

RS Link to Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.citysourced.mobileal

