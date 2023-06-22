Cow disrupts Vacation Bible School at a Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s something you don’t usually see at church. An angry cow interrupted a Vacation Bible School full of hundreds of kids in Montgomery .

Police were called in to wrangle the cow-gone-rogue and that’s when church members pulled out their phones and started recording.

Pastor Daniel Atkins at Taylor Road Baptist church said the cow fell off of a trailer and was roaming around the EastChase shopping center before it paid them a visit.

Atkins said, “I had a couple of ladies find me and just kind of panicking said, ‘there’s a cow in the parking lot and there’s police chasing it’ and so natural curiosity got me and I went outside and the police and a humane officer told us to get back inside because the cow was very agitated.”

The cow was cornered between two church buildings. After he made sure the more than 200 kids were inside, pastor Daniel Atkins said he started recording.

The officers, inexperienced in farm life, finally lassoed the heifer and paid for it. He took quite the tumble.

Atkins said, “Huge props to the humane officer that that kind of face planted out there. I mean, those guys, we had a conversation afterward and I said, you know, I bet this is not a call you were expecting today.”

Atkins said the kids and leaders watched the whole thing from the second story window. It was a little hard to concentrate on the day’s Bible lesson after that.

“I think once the cow started getting popular, the Bible stories were harder and harder to tie into the theme of the day. I had teachers go ‘I did the best I could but it was hard to keep their attention, said Atkins. “This is a Bible school nobody is ever going to forget.”

