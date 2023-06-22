Advertise With Us
Dr. Anita Patel talks COVID-19 resources available at Walgreens

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The federal COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended in May, marking the end of government support for COVID-19 services.

Dr. Anita Patel, Vice President of Pharmacy Services Development at Walgreens, discusses what this means.

“COVID-19 is still here,” said Patel. “Your local pharmacist can be a resource for you with services you’ve come to rely on to remain safe and healthy. COVID-19 vaccines are still available at no cost and will continue to be the most important way to keep yourself and your loved ones protected. Pharmacist can administer multiple vaccines when you need them, like those for shingles and pneumonia. Saving you time and keeping you up to date on your recommended immunizations all in a single visit.”

Patel says getting tested remains key for diagnosing COVID-19 and reducing the spread.

“In-person and home tests are available at Walgreens,” said Patel. “You’ll have to check with your insurance provider if you have questions about your coverage.”

She says at Walgreens, uninsured patients may be able to receive a free in-person tests if they meet certain eligibility criteria.

“If you do get sick and are at-risk for severe illness, oral antivirals can be dispensed at your local pharmacy and are available at no cost with convenient pick-up and delivery options,” said Patel.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment, you can visit Walgreens.com, use the Walgreens app, or call 1-800-Walgreens.

