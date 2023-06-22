A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth victim involved in the deadly Baldwin Beach Express wreck on Sunday, June 18 has passed.

Jeanna Speegle, of Trussville, passed away at Sacred Heart Thursday morning.

Her husband, Tim Speegle, was the CFO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and had passed earlier this week.

David Arthur Colburn, 60, has been charged with a DUI and three counts of manslaughter for allegedly causing the wreck.

FOX10 has confirmed a fourth manslaughter charge will be added.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians released a statement after the news was announced.

“Today, my heart is heavy as I received the news of the passing of Jeanna Speegle, the wife of our CFO Tim Speegle. It’s devastating to hear that innocent lives, like theirs, were cut short by that terrible auto accident this past Sunday on the Beach Express. Although it's hard to find comfort in such a tragic event, I take solace in knowing that Tim and Jeanna are now in their heavenly home, rejoicing together. Their legacy will live on for generations to come, as they both lived life to the fullest and worked hard to help others. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Speegle family, and the other victims of that terrible accident. We know there is power in prayer and ask the community to join us in remembering Tim and Jeanna.” – Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO – Poarch Band of Creek Indians

