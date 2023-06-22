Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fun Fourth of July BBQ Party Ideas

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - July is right around the corner and that means Independence Day is near.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 61% of Americans plan to celebrate the 4th of July with a cookout, barbecue, or picnic.

If you’re planning on throwing a barbecue bash, you’re going to need food and drinks.

Lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva provides food and drink ideas, product options, and gives a few tips on how to stay healthy during your celebration.

She also talks about fun ways to enjoy time with family, and easy ways to prep and feed your guests.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Pathway to Employment GED Program at Dearborn YMCA
Pathway to Employment GED Program at Dearborn YMCA
Dr. Anita Patel talks COVID-19 resources available at Walgreens
Dr. Anita Patel talks COVID-19 resources available at Walgreens
26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n
26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n